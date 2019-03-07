Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Could Be Appointed Permanent Man Utd Boss 'Before End of Season'

Manchester United could end up appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager before the end of the season if the latest gossip on the Norwegian's future is to be believed.





It was always United's intention that no managerial announcement would be made before the end of the campaign, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reiterating that stance just last month when he spoke to investors following the release of the latest quarterly financial results.

But pressure is building for Solskjaer, who was appointed on a short-term interim contract when he succeeded Jose Mourinho in December, to be confirmed in the role as soon as possible.

Romelu Lukaku insisted after Wednesday night's historic Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain there is 'no doubt' that the Old Trafford legend will stay on next season.

And it appears there is at least a chance that United could formally appoint Solskjaer sooner than expected. According to ESPN, senior staff at the club are 'merely waiting' for Woodward to confirm it, while there is 'hope' among the players that the decision will be made before May.

A report from the Manchester Evening News notes that Solskjaer's agent, Jim Solbakken, met with Woodward and co-chairman Avram Glazer in February, while Woodward was also a visitor to United's training ground last week, albeit for 'routine' purposes. But Solskjaer is also said to have met with Glazer a second time in Paris this week.

United had been heavily linked with a swoop for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was Mourinho was first shown the door. But a combination of Solskjaer's incredible results, popularity, and the vast cost associated with breaking Pochettino out of his Spurs contract appear to have ended that.

Pochettino also put some United fans off in January when he made it clear that his priority for Tottenham is finishing in the Premier League top four over winning trophies.

"We are going to create a debate that to win a trophy is going to help the club," he said.





"I don't agree with that. That only builds your ego. In reality, the most important thing is being consistently in the top four and playing Champions League. That is going to help the club to achieve the last step."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, spoke much differently on the same subject that very weekend.

"We've got the Champions League, we've got the FA Cup, we can't just say top four and that's it. We've got to look at 'can we win something this year?' and I go into every single game as a Man United manager thinking we can win this game," he declared.

Only one of those statements on the importance of silverware fits the 'United way'.