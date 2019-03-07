Phil Neville Predicts 'Absolutely Amazing' Future for Lionesses as He Tips England to Dominate

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

England Women manager Phil Neville has predicted an 'absolutely amazing' future for the Lionesses and expects the country to 'dominate' both men's and women's international football in the next few years as a result of the incredible talent emerging at junior level.

Neville's England Lionesses claimed victory in the SheBelieves Cup this week and have been labelled a 'real contender' for the upcoming World Cup this summer, while Gareth Southgate's senior men's side finished fourth at last year's World Cup in Russia.

But the fresh talent coming through on both sides has led Neville to suggest that a period of English dominance, the like of which has never seen before, is now on the horizon.

"We've got players that have dominated youth tournaments for the last two, three or four years," the former Manchester United and Everton player told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think there is a generation of footballers coming through on both sides that can dominate world football. I truly believe that. You look at the men's and women's side, we've probably got 8 to 10 world class players in my women's senior team," he added.

Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

In the men's game, England won the Under-17 World Cup, the Under-20 World Cups and the Under-19 European Championship, all in 2017.

Junior women's sides, meanwhile, finished third at the most recent Under-20 Women's World Cup and fourth at the Under-17 European Championship, both just last year.

Describing his statement as 'actual facts', Neville went on to explain, "The future for English women's football is absolutely amazing. I've got to say, we've got a set of Under-20 players that in 2021 or around then will be the best team in the world.

"Those players in another 12 months' time will get an opportunity to hopefully go to an Olympics or the Euros. As an England senior women's team, we've got an unbelievable next three or four years with this generation coming through."

