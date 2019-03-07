Philip Billing Reveals He Is Focused on Huddersfield Amid Talk of Potential Move Away

Philip Billing says he is fully focused on the present and trying to help Huddersfield avoid relegation as rumours regarding his future at the club continue to circulate.

With the team sitting in last place in the Premier League standings, 13 points from safety, going down is becoming a reality for Huddersfield.

Billing has previously mentioned his aspiration of playing regular football at the top level, a goal which may require a move away from West Yorkshire if the Terries do suffer relegation.

Examiner: Philip Billing speaks on his Huddersfield Town future https://t.co/mcLZOhwCb5 # pic.twitter.com/kp14vicq5s — Huddersfield News 365 (@TerriersNews365) March 7, 2019

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, as reported by Examiner Live, he said: "I am just concentrating about here, to be honest. I am just trying to do my best.





"Personally, for me, I think it's been what a lot of people see as a breakthrough season - but I know how much there is to come from myself. I know I have to keep working hard, and that's what I am going to do."





The 22-year-old has featured in 25 games for Huddersfield this season, starting the previous two fixtures after coming on off the bench against Newcastle.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Huddersfield are 13 points off 17th place and lost their most recent league clash against fellow strugglers Brighton, thanks to a late Florin Andone header.

The Terriers host Bournemouth on Saturday before away trips to West Ham and Crystal Palace this month, while they also still have to face Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United before the end of the season.