Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Names the 2 Rennes Players Who Could Trouble Arsenal on Thursday

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pinpointed the threat posed by Hatem Ben Arfa and Ismaila Sarr ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash with Rennes on Thursday evening.

The Gunners travel to France for the first leg of the round of 16 clash with the expectation of reaching the quarter finals of the competition in successive seasons.

Rennes, meanwhile, have arrived at this stage for the first time in their history, making it their best run in European competition.

However, they are not to be underestimated according to Arsenal's leading goalscorer this season, who warns of two danger men in particular - former Newcastle United wide man Ben Arfa and the Senegalese youngster Sarr, two attacking players known for their pace and trickery.

Speaking to RMC , Aubameyang stated: ''I know them well and I know they will create problems. But we trust ourselves and we know that we can get through to the next round if we are concentrated and play our own game.''

The Gabon international - who is a shoo-in to lead the line for the Gunners following Alexandre Lacazette's suspension - was born in France, and enjoyed spells at Dijon, Lille, Monaco and Saint-Etienne before his major breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund.

He added: ''I'm really looking forward to going back to France, especially since it's next to my home. I have family coming to the game. If Rennes is here, it's because they deserved it, we do not expect an easy match.''

Arsenal's Europa League clash with Rennes is followed by a game against Manchester United on Sunday, as the Gunners continue their bid to finish in the top four.