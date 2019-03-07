Ranking the Difficulty of the Premier League's Top 6's Remaining Fixtures This Season

It seems like only yesterday we tearfully tore down the beer-stained St. George's flags from our windows, switched off the television, and swore that the Premier League could never, never replace the joyous rollercoaster ride of the Three Lions' 2018 World Cup campaign.

Flash forward a few months, and Gareth Southgate's side's semi-final exit to Croatia is a distant (and in truth, repressed) memory, as the 2018/19 edition of the English top tier has once again delighted and enthralled us with a weekly spectacle of sensational football action.

We've had an absolute humdinger of a title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, and it's still showing no sign of being resolved. Meanwhile Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all vying for the two precious Champions League qualification spots.

There's just nine matches to go, and a hell of a lot to play for, so here's each side's run-in ranked in terms of its difficulty from hardest to easiest...

6. Arsenal

Arsenal are doing an excellent job of continuing the pattern of Arsène Wenger's latter days at the club, and have been bouncing up, down and around the top six throughout the campaign.

The Gunners have one hell of an uphill struggle ahead of them, with a brutal set of matches standing between them and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Don't be fooled by the lack of glamorous names in the list (bar Man Utd, that is), those away trips to Wolves, Everton and Watford are going to be gruelling affairs for the Gunners, while a home clash against a notoriously stubborn Newcastle United side will be no picnic either!

The Run-In:

Opposition Date Manchester United (H) 10/03/2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) TBC Newcastle United (H) 01/04/2019 Everton (A) 07/04/2019 Watford (A) 15/04/2019 Crystal Palace (H) 20/04/2019 Leicester City (A) 29/04/2019 Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 04/05/2019 Burnley (A) 12/05/2019

Easiest Match: Brighton & Hove Albion





Hardest Match: Manchester United





Difficulty Rating - 8.5/10: Like trying to assemble flatpack furniture, while blindfolded and inebriated, within a set of endlessly revolving doors.

5. Chelsea

Chelsea have had a very turbulent season indeed, with the players failing to adapt to new manager Maurizio Sarri's new footballing philosophy.

The 2016/17 champions have picked up their form a little of late, and recorded back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham to boost their chances of a top four finish.

The Blues have their next two Premier League matches at home, which is a bit of a treat, but they've also got some torrid away trips - including ones to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Run-In:





Opposition Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) 10/03/2019 Everton (H) 17/03/2019 Cardiff City (A) 31/03/2019 West Ham United (H) 08/04/2019 Liverpool (A) 14/04/2019 Burnley (H) 22/04/2019 Manchester United (A) 28/04/2019 Watford (H) 04/05/2019 Leicester City (A) 12/05/2019





Easiest Match: Burnley



Hardest Match: Liverpool

Difficulty Rating - 8/10: Like trying to roller-skate down Ben Nevis while singing all the parts in a Tennessee Williams play with a convincing Geordie accent. 4. Tottenham Hotspur Even with talismanic striker Harry Kane out of the picture for over a month with injury, Spurs still had a fine old crack at challenging for the league title. But, in true 'Spursian' style, they bottled it big time, with three losses on the bounce. Sure, the title dream might be over for this season, but next year they'll playing in their brand spanking new stadium, and will probably sign a host of new players to help them compete more effectively in the 2019/2020 campaign. Their run-in isn't as tough as their London rivals, but those visits to Liverpool and Manchester City could be nervy affairs for Spurs fans, that's for sure. The Run-In:

Opposition Date Southampton (A) 09/03/2019 Crystal Palace (H) TBC Liverpool (A) 31/03/2019 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 07/04/2019 Huddersfield Town (H) 13/04/2019 Manchester City (A) 20/04/2019 West Ham United (H) 27/04/2019 Bournemouth (A) 04/05/2019 Everton (H) 12/05/2019 Easiest Match: Huddersfield Town Hardest Match: Manchester City

Difficulty Rating - 7.5/10: Like trying to unravel a massive bundle of interwoven power cables with your feet while simultaneously maintaining a badminton rally.

3. Manchester United

What a turnaround it's been for the Red Devils: José Mourinho had the club on track for mid-table mediocrity, turning them from Manchester United into the shambolic Manchester Untied, before being given the boot just before Christmas following a dismal run of form.

Norwegian prince Ole Gunnar Solskjær has rolled into town and brought back the club's trademark fighting spirit, and a top four finish now absolutely looks on the cards.

However, their run-in is not the easiest, with a visit to Arsenal up first, and the small matter of two back-to-back home matches against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Run-In

Opposition Date Arsenal (A) 10/03/2019 Watford (H) 16/03/2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 30/03/2019 West Ham United (H) 02/04/2019 Everton (A) 13/04/2019 Manchester City (H) 21/04/2019 Chelsea (H) 28/04/2019 Huddersfield Town (A) 04/05/2019 Cardiff City (H) 12/05/2019

Easiest Match: Cardiff City





Hardest Match: Manchester City





Difficulty Rating - 7/10: Like making fresh orange juice for a café packed with fifty thirsty and demanding cyclists, with nothing but an old fashioned, manual press to do the graft.

2. Manchester City

Back in December, the Citizens wobbled like a blancmange sat astride a cement mixer in a power surge - with back-to-back defeat against Leicester City and Crystal Palace.





Question were raised over their title-retaining credentials, but Pep Guardiola's team have been absolutely ruthless since the turn of the year, and are now a point clear at the top of the table.

Their run-in isn't half bad either, with a trip to Old Trafford the most daunting of their fixtures, and a visit from Spurs also a potential banana skin.

The Run-in





Opposition Date Watford (H) 09/03/2019 Fulham (A) 30/03/2019 Cardiff City (H) 06/04/2019 Crystal Palace (A) 14/04/2019 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 20/04/2019 Manchester United (A) 24/04/2019 Burnley (A) 28/04/2019 Leicester City (H) 04/05/2019 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 12/05/2019

Easiest Match: Cardiff City





Hardest Match: Manchester United

Difficulty Rating - 6/10: Like trying to win 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' sat alongside Stephen Fry, but with Richard Keys as your only lifeline. Doable, certainly. But, that spanner (in most senses of the word) in the works could be your undoing!

1. Liverpool

Reds fans may see this as tempting fate, and for that, I half-heartedly apologise. If anything, it's a compliment, and show just how strong Jürgen Klopp's side are looking. You can't argue though, that when looking at it logically, Liverpool just about have the easiest run-in.

They're more than capable of humiliating Chelsea at Anfield in the same way Manchester City did at the Etihad, and they haven't got to travel to any of their fellow big boys' houses either.

Advantageous? Certainly. But no game in the Premier League is easy (OK, excluding Fulham who Cowdenbeath would stand a fighting chance against), and they could well come a cropper against a seemingly underwhelming opponent.

The Run-In:





Opposition Date Burnley (H) 10/03/2019 Fulham (A) 17/03/2019 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 31/03/2019 Southampton (A) 05/04/2019 Chelsea (H) 14/04/2019 Cardiff City (A) 21/04/2019 Huddersfield Town (H) 26/04/2019 Newcastle United (A) 04/05/2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) 12/05/2019





Easiest Match: Huddersfield Town





Hardest Match: Tottenham Hotspur





Difficulty Rating - 5/10: Like trying to recite the alphabet backwards in less than ten seconds in just one attempt - with the entire world's eyes fixed on you, and your family watching on in the audience. All accompanied by an ominous Hans Zimmer score, making the whole experience all the more nerve-wracking.

You're capable, there's no question about it. but, boy! You're starting to get quite the sweat on.