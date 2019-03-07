Real Madrid President Considered Sacking Santiago Solari in Crisis Meeting After Ajax Defeat

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez considered sacking the club's first team manager Santiago Solari in the aftermath of their Champions League exit against Ajax.

Pérez held crisis talks in a meeting room at the Santiago Bernabéu following Real Madrid's 4-1 defeat to the Dutch giants, a result which saw Ajax progress through to the quarter-final stage by an aggregate scoreline of 5-3.

These talks Pérez held with his trusted directors, which AS claim went into the early hours of Wednesday morning, aimed to dissect what exactly went wrong against Ajax, as well as how Real Madrid could finish the season with dignity.





Marca adds that club president Pérez was one of the last people to leave the Santiago Bernabéu following his talks with Solari.

The Real Madrid manager is walking on dangerously thin ice in the Spanish capital, and it's claimed that Pérez considered firing the former youth team coach on the spot.

But Real Madrid have a lack of options available to them if they were to get rid of Solari, with candidates Raúl González and Xabi Alonso deemed to be too inexperienced to walk into the role while the club are in their current situation.

BREAKING: Santiago Solari has been sacked by Real Madrid!



Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, and Dušan Tadić proved to be decisive for Ajax as they overcame a 2-1 deficit to progress in the Champions League, while Lasse Schöne's late free-kick was the icing on the cake for Erik ten Hag's side.

The defeat of Tuesday rounded off a miserable week for Real Madrid too. They were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona before losing to the Catalan side once again just a few days later in La Liga's Clásico.