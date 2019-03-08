Ashley Young Responds to Fan's Unbelievable PSG Prediction With Challenge for Arsenal Clash

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has responded to one fan's incredibly accurate prediction for Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain by offering him a signed a shirt and issuing him a challenge for this Sunday's game against Arsenal.

After going down 2-0 in the first leg against the French champions at Old Trafford, United pulled off an unlikely 3-1 victory in the second leg, with two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a last-gasp penalty from Marcus Rashford sealing their Champions League progression.

Few would have predicted that outcome given PSG's form and United's injury crisis. However, somewhat unbelievably, one fan did...



Please tell me you put that bet on...👀🤣 ?! As a well done I’m gonna send you a signed shirt ! But, if you predict the score correctly this Sunday....I’ll get the whole squad to sign it...What do you reckon ?! Deal ?! 🤷🏾‍♂👹🤘🏾 https://t.co/pG4xo2Rvkn — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 7, 2019

In a tweet sent six minutes before kick off, Twitter user @TimmyChin proclaimed: "Honestly got a good feeling about this. Probably either we get totally hammered or we really put on a show. Lukaku with 2. Psg comes back with 1 and rashford fires home 92mins into injury time!"

And, after seeing this incredible piece of premonition, Young agreed to send the lucky fan a signed shirt before issuing him with a prediction challenge for this sunday's clash with Arsenal which, if correct, will land the Red Devils supporter a signed shirt from the whole squad.

Retweeting the previous tweet, Young exclaimed: "Please tell me you put that bet on...?! As a well done I’m gonna send you a signed shirt ! But, if you predict the score correctly this Sunday....I’ll get the whole squad to sign it...What do you reckon?! Deal?!"

United have already beaten Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates this season in the FA Cup fourth round, and will be desperate to record a similar result as the hotly contested race for a top four finish in the Premier League enters its final stages.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

And, that 3-1 scoreline seems relevant in a week where the two sides were on the opposite end of such a result. A day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side triumphed in Paris, Arsenal lost their Europa League last 16 first leg against Rennes.

All of which leaves @TimmyChin with one very big prediction to make.

