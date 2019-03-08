Brendan Rodgers Provides Update on Jamie Vardy's Condition Ahead of Leicester's Clash With Fulham

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said striker Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Fulham on Saturday, despite needing stitches after the defeat to Watford last weekend.

The 32-year-old went down after a collision with Hornets keeper Ben Foster, and although he would go on to score Leicester's equaliser in Rodgers' first game in charge - later to be undone by an Andre Gray winner - there were some concerns over his condition after the match.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Rodgers, however, says the striker has trained well this week, and should be ready to go when Fulham visit the King Power Stadium.

“He’s fine, he obviously took a bad knock,” said Rodgers, via Leicestershire Live. “Jamie had a couple of stitches in his tongue as well as part of the collision he had last weekend.

“But he is fine. He’s trained well and we have another 24 hours to go, but he will be fine for the weekend.

“The stitches were just through the collision – it hasn’t stopped him talking, mind.”

The former Liverpool and Swansea manager also confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns, with Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton the only players sidelined.

Having tasted defeat in his first match since joining Leicester from Celtic last week, the Northern Irishman will be particularly keen to get a result against struggling Fulham, and start climbing the table with his new side.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

That might not be as simple a task as it seems on the face of it, however, with the 19th-placed Cottagers looking better under caretaker boss Scott Parker in his managerial debut against Chelsea.