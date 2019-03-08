Chievo vs AC Milan: Gennaro Gattuso's Best Available Rossoneri Lineup

Milan will look to continue their recent run of good form with another victory against Chievo in Serie A on Saturday.

I Rossoneri have won six of their last nine games in all competitions and haven't tasted defeat since mid January; rising up to third above Inter in the league standings.

Here's how Gennaro Gattuso could set up his team for the clash against 20th placed Chievo.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - The Italy international is firmly established as Milan's first choice goalkeeper, featuring in all 26 Serie A games so far this season.

Andrea Conti (RB) - Conti has featured in five league games this season, starting just one of them, but may be given a chance on Saturday with Davide Calabria expected to move to the left to cover for the suspended Ricardo Rodriguez.

Mateo Musacchio (CB) - After a shaky first season in Italy, Musacchio is now settled and has developed a good partnership with centre back partner Alessio Romagnoli.





Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - Purchased from Roma back in 2015, Romagnoli is now one of Milan's most important players and was made club captain after Leonardo Bonucci's return to Juventus.

Davide Calabria (LB) - The 22-year-old is a decent attacking outlet for Milan, having registered one goal and one assist, but has some way to go if he's to match the output of regular left back Rodriguez.

Midfielders

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Lucas Paqueta (CM) - The January signing has slipped smoothly into Milan's midfield, grabbing a goal and an assist in his first seven league games.

Timeoue Bakayoko (CM) - After a less than convincing start, Bakayoko is now a regular starter under Gattuso.

Franck Kessie (CM) - Frequently linked with a move to the Premier League, the Ivory Coast international is known for his combative style and eye for goal.

Forwards

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Suso (RW) - The Spaniard started the season in incredible form but has faded away as the campaign has go on, with injuries and suspension playing parts in his decline.

Krzysztof Piatek (ST) - Exploding onto the scene out of nowhere with Genoa, Piatek is one of the league's top scorers with 18 goals.





Hakan Calhanoglu (LW) - While his return of one goal and five assists this season is a tad disappointing, Calhanoglu has played a key role in Milan's recent victories.