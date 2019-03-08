FIFA Deny Chelsea's Request to Delay Transfer Ban Until Club's Appeal Is Heard

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

FIFA's appeal panel have denied Chelsea's request to delay their impending transfer ban until their appeal has been heard.

The Blues were handed a two-window transfer ban as a result of breaching international regulations in relation to the signing of young players, but many believed that the ban would be suspended until after the summer transfer window if Chelsea appealed their punishment.

However, according to Sky Sports News, FIFA have rejected Chelsea's plea to delay the ban, meaning they will be unable to sign any new players in the next two transfer windows.

The news will come as a huge blow to Chelsea fans, who had been hoping for an incredibly active summer in preparation for the ban. They have already secured the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, and that deal will not be impacted by the ban as it took place before the ruling.

Assumptions that the ban would be delayed were based on similar situations in the past. Barcelona found themselves hit with a similar punishment in 2014, but their ban was suspended as a result of their appeal, meaning the La Liga giants were free to recruit the likes of Luis Suarez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, it is important to note that the current chairman of FIFA's appeal panel, Thomas Bodstrom, joined the organisation after a decision had been made on Barcelona's ban.

As a result of this outcome, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea will not be able to enjoy such a spending spree, with FIFA's ruling leaving Chelsea unable to sign any new players until the summer of 2020. 

Should the club wish to pursue a suspension of the ban, they would have to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in the hope of being granted the summer window to sign players.

The likes of LOSC Lille star Nicolas Pepe and Inter forward Mauro Icardi had been linked with the Blues, but deals for the pair now seem incredibly unlikely.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Two more players who may find themselves impacted by this ruling are Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who both currently play their football at Stamford Bridge. The duo have been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively, but Chelsea may be unprepared to part ways with either as they are unable to replace them.

