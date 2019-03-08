Germany Launch Stunning New adidas Home & Away Kits Ahead of Women's World Cup

Germany have launched brand new adidas home and away kits ahead of the eagerly anticipated upcoming Women's World Cup in France this summer.





The design of the white home jersey continues adidas' ongoing retro theme, with black, red and yellow graphics reminiscent of the strip worn when the country won the 1989 and 1991 Women's European Championship and the 1990 Men's World Cup.

The away kit comes in dark red, with both strips featuring two stars above the national badge to signify two previous Women's World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007.

Midfielder Melanie Leupolz is happy for the home kit to evoke memories of success.

"The graphics and colours on the chest are reminiscent of the jerseys used by women in 1989 and men in 1990 to win major tournaments - a good omen for our upcoming assignment in France," the 24-year-old star told DFB.de.

Germany were semi finalists and finished fourth at the last World Cup four years ago. The team later claimed gold in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, but suffered a premature quarter final exit at the 2017 European Championship to end their run of six straight continental crowns.





With no defeats since last March and a win over fellow World Cup contenders France under their belt so far in 2019, Germany will be hoping to make a mark this summer.

They will be expected to top Group B ahead of China, Spain and South Africa.