Leicester vs Fulham: Brendan Rodgers' Best Available Foxes Lineup

Brendan Rodgers' first home match in charge of Leicester City sees the Foxes welcome strugglers Fulham to the King Power Stadium.

The Northern Irishman lost the opening fixture of his Foxes reign as he watched his recruits go down 2-1 to Watford last Sunday. A stoppage-time Andre Gray goal snatched what would have been a respectable point from Rodgers' grasp and left his new side sitting in 11th place in the Premier League.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

It was a bitter pill for the former Celtic boss to swallow having received considerable criticism from supporters of the Scottish champions and pundits, alike. They had taken issue with the timing of his switch to the King Power and Rodgers will be desperate to prove his decision was right.

Fulham have been battling for survival all season and recent form suggests they will fall well short. They represent the perfect opportunity for Rodgers to silence his doubters having lost five on the trot.

Here's how Leicester may line up for Saturday's encounter.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - There have been calls for the Dane to be dropped following a string of dodgy displays in goal. Schmeichel's mistake gave Gray the chance to steal the three points on Sunday, and the former knows he must step up if he is to retain his spot in the side.

Ricardo Pereira (RWB) - The Portuguese has adapted well to life in the Premier League following a summer switch from Porto. He has justified the hefty fee Leicester forked out, providing plenty of pace and width for the team.

Jonny Evans (RCB) - The former Manchester United centre-back had been linked with a number of top sides before joining the Foxes on a free transfer. He was initially starved of game-time before displacing captain Wes Morgan towards the end of Claude Puel's time in charge. His experience and composure will be required if Rodgers is to get the team back firing.

Harry Maguire (CB) - After starring for England at the World Cup in Russia, Maguire became a household name. He has continued to excel and Rodgers recently admitted he may struggle to keep Maguire at the club, such has been the level of his performance.

Wes Morgan (LCB) - Despite being dropped by Puel earlier in the season, Morgan has been restored to the side to complete a five-man defensive unit. At 35 years of age he is looking decidedly weary and will likely be axed again once a suitable replacement is found.

Ben Chilwell (LWB) - It has been a scintillating season for the young full-back. He has provided excellent service for his team and looks solid in defence. Like Maguire, he has many potential suitors and could find himself playing Champions League football next year.

2. Midfielders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Youri Tielemans (CM) - The Belgian international joined on loan from Monaco in January and has demonstrated why he is so highly-rated. His incisive through ball allowed Jamie Vardy to draw the Foxes level at Vicarage Road, with that his second assist in just four Premier League matches.

Wilfred Ndidi (CM) - A dependable rock in the heart of midfield, Ndidi has played all bar one league match this term. His power and drive have been a highlight in a relatively underwhelming Leicester campaign.

Demarai Gray (RAM) - The youngster has speed and skill in abundance, with Saturday's match-up giving him an excellent opportunity to showcase his ability with the ball at his feet. Fulham's defence has been porous and Gray will hope to take full advantage of their dwindling confidence.

James Maddison (LAM) - A fine beginning to his Leicester career launched Maddison into Gareth Southgate's England squad in August. He has failed to consistently reach the same levels since then, though continues to offer glimpses of his enormous talent.

3. Forwards

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy (ST) - Vardy suffered a minor head injury last time out but is expected to be available for the visit of the Cottagers. His raw pace, intelligent runs and eye for goal will give Scott Parker's men plenty to think about.