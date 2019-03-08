Leicester vs Fulham: Scott Parker's Best Available Cottagers Line Up

Scott Parker takes charge of his second Premier League match as his Fulham side travel to Leicester City in a must-win clash.

The Cottagers have been cut adrift in the relegation places after a run of five consecutive defeats. With ten points to make up and just nine games remaining the West Londoners have to leave the King Power Stadium with a win if they are to stand a realistic chance of catching 18th place Southampton.

They will be encouraged by their hosts' poor run of form, the Foxes amassing just four points since 1 January.

Here's a look at the players Parker may choose for the encounter.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Sergio Rico (GK) - Injury to Marcus Bettinelli has given Rico the chance to showcase his abilities in goal. However, the loanee has endured a difficult stint between the sticks, conceding 40 goals in half as many matches and keeping just two clean sheets.

Denis Odoi (RB) - Odoi was industrious during Fulham's slender 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea last Sunday. He will need to bring a similar energy and endeavour when he comes up against the highly-rated Ben Chilwell at the King Power.



Havard Nordtveit (CB) - The Norwegian has only played a handful of games since joining from Hoffenheim in January. He has appeared shaky at times for the Cottagers, though this may be more symptomatic of a lack of confidence across Fulham's defence.

Tim Ream (CB) - Ream has received heavy criticism this season, but Parker showed faith in the American as he was selected in the new coach's first lineup. He will have to improve if his side are to pull off a miraculous escape.

Joe Bryan (LB) - The former Bristol full-back initially came in as a direct replacement for the mercurial Ryan Sessegnon. The youngster has since been shifted up the pitch and the two now appear to have a good understanding. They caused Chelsea a number of issues down the left flank and will hope to replicate this link-up play against the Foxes.

2. Midfielders

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Calum Chambers (CDM) - The Englishman is unlikely to be at Craven Cottage next campaign, regardless of whether the side stay afloat. Chambers' loan deal from Arsenal expires in June, though his effort and devotion cannot be faulted having laboured well in a holding midfield role.

Jean Michael Seri (CM) - A silky playmaker who has previously been linked with a move to European giants Barcelona, Seri has offered glimpses of his true talents for the Craven Cottage outfit. Unfortunately, the Frenchman has failed to consistently produce the creativity and flair that he is capable of.

Tom Cairney (CM) - Claudio Ranieri was widely condemned for misusing the players who drove Fulham's promotion charge last year. Though most were completely discarded, Cairney was afforded some game-time by the Italian; unfortunately, it came in an unfamiliar role on the wing. He looked much more comfortable after being shifted back to central-midfield by Parker.

3. Forwards

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Ryan Babel (RW) - The Dutch international returned to the Premier League this winter after eight years at various clubs on the continent and in Asia. He has looked sharp since the move, adding an edge to his side's attack.

Ryan Sessegnon (LW) - Another who Ranieri failed to utilise, Sessegnon possesses huge potential. The 18-year-old has electric pace and a cultured left foot, with five assists demonstrating that he is most effective when given free rein to get forward.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST) - Despite reaching double figures this year, the Serbian hitman offers plenty more than just goals. He puts his sizeable frame to good effect when holding the ball up, affording his side much-needed respite. He has also exhibited delicate ball-control and footballing intelligence for Parker's strugglers.