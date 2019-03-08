Liverpool vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday as they look to keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds have endured a frustrating month, dropping points at fierce rivals Manchester United and Everton, respectively. Those draws have allowed City to overtake Jürgen Klopp's side, who must now hope the champions themselves slip up.

Burnley have been transformed since the turn of year, picking up a number of victories to lift themselves out of the relegation zone. However, safety has not yet been secured at Turf Moor; the Lancashire outfit hover perilously close to Cardiff City in 18th place, though they do now have a five point cushion.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 10 March What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

The hosts are currently experiencing a miniature centre-back crisis. Dejan Lovren is a major doubt for the game due to a hamstring strain, but there is a slim possibility he could be involved. Fellow defender Joe Gomez will definitely miss the match, though he is not far off a return from a broken ankle.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to recover from damage to his knee ligaments and is unlikely to return until late April.

Likewise, the Clarets have three players unavailable. Winger Aaron Lennon will be absent following knee surgery in December, as will Republic of Ireland international Jonathan Walters who underwent a similar operation last month.





Belgian Steven Defour has also been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a calf injury.

Predicted Lineups





Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino. Burnley Heaton; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, Brady; Barnes.

Head to Head Record

Liverpool dismissed their opponents when they last met in December, running out 3-1 winners courtesy of goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri. Sean Dyche's recruits had taken the lead through Jack Cork's second-half strike but were unable to see out the result.

The Reds have emerged victorious in seven of the nine Premier League encounters between these two, only losing once in 2016. That 2-0 triumph is Burnley's sole league success over Saturday's hosts in the past four decades.

The overall record is slightly more promising for Dyche; his club have amassed 37 wins against Liverpool in their history.

Recent Form

It has been a testing period of late for Klopp who has witnessed his side draw five of their last seven matches in all competitions. Encouragingly, though, they won both of their last two home fixtures in the league comfortably, with an aggregate score of 8-0.

That run of results has seen the Anfield side lose their position at the Premier League summit, with the destination of the title no longer in their hands.

2019 has seen a marked improvement in Burnley's play on the pitch, the side collecting 15 points this calendar year.

However, they were soundly beaten last time out, going down 3-1 at Turf Moor to Crystal Palace. That result came off the back of a disappointing showing away to Newcastle United.





Nevertheless, Burnley's performances have been vastly superior since the return of Tom Heaton in goal over the winter.





Here's how the teams have fared in their previous five games:





Liverpool Burnley Everton 0-0 Liverpool (03/3) Burnley 1-3 Crystal Palace (02/3) Liverpool 5-0 Watford (27/2) Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley (26/2) Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool (24/2) Burnley 2-1 Tottenham (23/2) Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich (19/2) Brighton 1-3 Burnley (09/2) Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (09/2) Burnley 1-1 Southampton (02/2)

Prediction

Liverpool have been accused of 'bottling' their chance to win a maiden Premier League title. Having stumbled in recent weeks, they now find themselves having to chase leaders Manchester City.

At the opposite end of the table, Burnley are staving off relegation and will view this as a decent opportunity to ease their worries.

The Clarets' solidity and organisation could frustrate their hosts who will be desperate to keep the title race alive. There is plenty of pressure on the Reds and this could hinder them on Sunday. However, they should have enough to see off the visitors.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley