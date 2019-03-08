Man City Striker Sergio Aguero Named February Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February after he scored seven goals in four games, including hat-tricks against two of City's 'Big Six' rivals.





Aguero last won Premier League Player of the Month in January 2018 and this is now the sixth time overall that he received the prestigious honour.

He has more individual monthly gongs as Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, and is tied with Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard. No player in Premier League history has won more than six.

The Argentine star beat Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Wilfried Zaha, Sean Longstaff and Ashley Barnes to the February accolade.

City won all four Premier League games they played in February and Aguero played a part in each one. He kicked off the month a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal, followed a week later by another treble as City thrashed Chelsea 6-0, and netted the only goal to beat West Ham 1-0.

As a result of his prolific February, Aguero (18) also now leads the Premier League Golden Boot race ahead of Mohamed Salah (17), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane (both 16).

He has won the Golden Boot once before, coming in 2014/15 when he scored 26 times.