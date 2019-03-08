Man City Striker Sergio Aguero Named February Premier League Player of the Month

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February after he scored seven goals in four games, including hat-tricks against two of City's 'Big Six' rivals.


Aguero last won Premier League Player of the Month in January 2018 and this is now the sixth time overall that he received the prestigious honour.

He has more individual monthly gongs as Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, and is tied with Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard. No player in Premier League history has won more than six.

The Argentine star beat Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Wilfried Zaha, Sean Longstaff and Ashley Barnes to the February accolade.

City won all four Premier League games they played in February and Aguero played a part in each one. He kicked off the month a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal, followed a week later by another treble as City thrashed Chelsea 6-0, and netted the only goal to beat West Ham 1-0.

As a result of his prolific February, Aguero (18) also now leads the Premier League Golden Boot race ahead of Mohamed Salah (17), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane (both 16).

He has won the Golden Boot once before, coming in 2014/15 when he scored 26 times.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message