Manchester City vs Watford: Javi Gracia's Best Available Hornets Lineup

Javi Gracia takes his Watford side to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for what will be a testing encounter against Manchester City.

His team travel to the champions in jubilant mood after securing a stoppage-time victory over Leicester City in their last fixture. The win was the Hornets' fourth in their last five matches in all competitions and keeps them in serious contention for a spot in next season's Europa League.

Watford now sit eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with Wolves in the final qualifying position. However, they face a daunting challenge away to leaders City who have been in ominous form since the turn of the year.

Here's how the visitors may line up for Saturday's game.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Ben Foster (GK) - It has been a remarkable year for the former Manchester United shot-stopper. Foster has looked revitalised since returning to Vicarage Road, managing to displace Heurelho Gomes in goal. Despite the fact that he turns 36 next month he is in the form of his career and will be vital if his team are to leave the Etihad with something to show for their efforts.

Daryl Janmaat (RB) - The full back has seen his game time limited this season, due in large part to the emergence of Kiko Femenia. The latter has been recovering from injury this week and remains a slight doubt for the trip to the Etihad, paving the way for Janmaat to make a rare appearance.

Craig Cathcart (CB) - The Northern Irishman has been hugely dependable in the heart of Watford's defence this season. He has been quietly significant for the side, shoring up a previously leaky backline.

Adrian Mariappa (CB) - Mariappa was out of favour during the early stages of this campaign, losing out to Christian Kabasele in Gracia's selections. However, he has since formed a sturdy partnership with Cathcart and now looks to be an indispensable fixture in the team.

Jose Holebas (LB) - Though he is now in the twilight of his career, the Greece international has been exceptional this term. Six assists and three goals is a superb return for the defender who has made the left back position his own.

Midfielders

Will Hughes (RM) - Deft touches and slick passing characterise the former Derby County man's style of play. He has provided his teammates with quality service and continues to thrive at Premier League level.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - The standout player at Vicarage Road this year, Doucoure is consistency personified. His energy and ability to disrupt opposition play have been essential to his side's recent run of form and will be required against the likes of David Silva on Saturday.

Etienne Capoue (CM) - Another destructive force in midfield, the Frenchman will hope to stem the flow of City's attacks. He has forged an effective, industrious double-act with Doucoure.

Roberto Pereyra (LM) - The Argentine is dangerous with the ball at his feet, though such opportunities may come at a premium against the champions. His tireless attitude is much more likely to be on display for this weekend's encounter.

Forwards

Gerard Deulofeu (CF) - After a hat-trick against Cardiff City, Deulofeu produced another man of the match performance during the 2-1 victory over Leicester City. He is tearing it up right now and will provide a key outlet for the Hornets when they are afforded possession by Pep Guardiola's world-beaters.

Troy Deeney (ST) - The captain's opener on Sunday was his first league goal at home since September. However, his role against the Citizens may focus more on holding the ball up and bringing the likes of Deulofeu into play. He will certainly be a handful for Vincent Kompany and his fellow defenders.