Nicolas Tagliafico Now a 'Key Target' for Atletico Madrid After Sustained Run of Impressive Form

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Atletico Madrid have identified Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a key transfer target this summer, as the club prepares to revamp it's defence.

The Argentine international has been exceptional for the Dutch side since switching from Independiente last January, when he cost the Amsterdam based club just £4m.


It's reported that Atletico will now offer a substantial fee for the 26-year-old, with his stock continuing to rise following a number of impressive Champions League performances.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Marca claim that Atletico's transfers chief Andrea Berta will push for the move after being impressed by what he has seen.. 

The latest of his impressive performances came in Ajax's stunning 4-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League round-of-16 this week, a match where Tagliafico kept Gareth Bale and a host of other star names well shackled.

His form of late has led to considerable praise and alerted various top European sides to his quality, meaning Atletico will have to offer a sizeable amount of money if they are to be successful in their pursuit of the Argentine.

Tagliafico has himself admitted that he is flattered by Atletico's interest, though he was adamant after the win over Real Madrid that his focus for now will remain on Ajax.

"If Diego Simeone is interested in me and really wants me then it means I'm doing well," Tagliafico said. "The important thing for now, though, is to think about Ajax. We're alive in three competitions and I need to focus on what's happening with the team in Holland."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Los Rojiblancos are also thought to be monitoring the situation of one of Tagliafico's teammates in Amsterdam, Matthijs de Ligt. 

The highly rated Dutch defender has attracted interest from all over Europe and could be viewed as the long-term successor to Diego Godin, with the Uruguayan expected to join Inter this summer.

