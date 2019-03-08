Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Tipped to Earn Just Half Jose Mourinho Salary in Permanent Man Utd Role

Manchester United will reportedly pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer around half of what predecessor Jose Mourinho was earning at Old Trafford when the Norwegian is confirmed as the club's new permanent manager as expected in the coming weeks or months.

Solskjaer has overseen an incredible turnaround since arriving on a short-term interim contract in December, with United winning 14 of their 17 games so far, culminating this week in an historic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain against the odds.

Romelu Lukaku declared after the final whistle in Paris there is 'no doubt' that Solskjaer will be staying on for next season and beyond, while it was also reported that senior club staff believe the formal appointment is just a matter of chief decision maker Ed Woodward confirming it.

While marquee appointment Mourinho was one of the highest paid managers on the planet on an estimated annual salary of £15m, the Daily Mirror claims that Solskjer will get half that amount each year at £7.5m. That could be boosted by bonuses linked to success and trophies.

It far exceeds the reported £400,000 he was said to be on at former club Molde.

Solskjaer has won many plaudits for not only the way he restored a positive atmosphere to the club after the toxic final months of the Mourinho era, but the way he has handled himself, his man management skills, his commitment to the club's core values and his ability to adapt tactics and formations depending on the opposition in each game.

United were 11 points adrift of the Premier League top four when the Norwegian took over. That gap had been completely eradicated after just two months, with the club now firmly in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.

Sunday's trip to Arsenal, where United already won in the FA Cup, will be another key moment.