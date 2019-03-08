Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 30

It's been a truly incredible week of football. Real Madrid have been toppled from their Champions League perch; Manchester United are officially 'back' after overturning a two-goal deficit against PSG, and Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League after Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Everton in the Merseyside derby.

With all eyes back on domestic action this weekend, a full programme of fixtures will keep us entertained before things are disrupted once more by FA Cup quarter-final and a long overdue international break.

Until then though, it's time to dip out of reality for a short while and hop over to the parallel universe known as fantasy football. There, things are heating up nicely - but it's important to keep a close eye on proceedings. With that in mind, it's time to find out who's hot and who's not ahead of gameweek 30.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker: This week's selections have a huge element of looking ahead to them - with only 10 sides in action next weekend. So it's crucial to get your picks right, and find a nice balance to your side heading into this uncertain fantasy period. One man who will offer you stability? Liverpool's number one, Alisson. 17 clean sheets so far this season tells you all you need to know about the £6.0m man.

Artur Boruc: If splashing the cash in goal isn't your thing, you have plenty of cheap alternatives to choose from. None come cheaper than Boruc mind you - not in the first choice goalkeeping stakes anyway. £4.0m is what you'll have to pay to buy the Polish stopper, and with Huddersfield and Newcastle awaiting over the next couple of weeks, he could be a shrewd pick once more.

Who's Not

Rui Patricio: Rotated last weekend for the first time this season, Patricio had to watch on as his teammates cruised to a 2-0 win at home to Cardiff. He is likely to be restored to the team this weekend, but with a trip to Chelsea ahead followed by a week off, replacing the Portuguese star might be a wise move.

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Back fit, back in the team and back with an assist. It wasn't a bad weekend for Crystal Palace's young star last time out, and the 21-year-old has a tasty home fixture against Brighton to look forward to this weekend. The Eagles do have a week off after this, but return the week after with a home game against Huddersfield. If there was an ideal fantasy situation, this is what it would look like.

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's struggles have been documented chapter and verse over the past couple of months, but a corner may well have been turned. It certainly has been in Azpilicueta's fantasy case, with three assists in his last four outings. A regular starter at right-back, he appears to be getting forward more and more to supply Gonzalo Higuain up top. Investment time.

Who's Not

Luke Shaw: Well, not in an actual ability or current form sense. But there's no disputing that Manchester United have a difficult trip to Arsenal ahead this weekend, followed by a week of putting their Premier League feet up. Cashing in on Shaw now will afford you £5.1m to spend elsewhere, and his price is likely to drop before he plays again. I think you know where we're going with this one...

Midfielders

Who's Hot





David Brooks: Six goals and four assists represents a healthy return for Brooks in his debut Premier League season. The good news for fantasy players up and down the country is that the Welshman is fit once more, and Bournemouth are among the 10 sides who will not have an interrupted fixture calendar. He was hot before his injury, and you can expect the £5.1m midfielder to start racking up the points once more.

Eden Hazard: The hullabaloo of everything going wrong at Stamford Bridge, coupled with Hazard being linked with a move to Real Madrid about 75,634 times, has meant that his performances on the pitch have gone somewhat under the radar. The Belgian has 12 goals and 11 assists this season though - racking up a supreme 172 points throughout the season. He, crucially, has regular Premier League games ahead of him, and could benefit from the rest more than other high profile options at your disposal.

Who's Not

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham's title challenge has been derailed somewhat in recent weeks, with only one point taken out of a possible nine. During that time, Eriksen has gone missing - failing to contribute a goal or an assist in five of his last six Premier League games. His decreasing price (now down to £9.3m) indicates that he's a player to avoid for now, with over 150,000 managers transferring him out over the past two weeks.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Michy Batshuayi: Batman is back in the Premier League, and he's finding his feet nicely at Crystal Palace. In-form strikers are hard to come by this season, outside of the top six at least, so it would be remiss of you to not consider Batshuayi. His confidence is high and he has a point to prove; two goals and an assist in his five outings certainly suggest he is worth a go and he costs just £6.5m.

Salomon Rondon: The budget striker theme continues with Newcastle hitman Rondon another man to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks. The Venezuelan has Everton and Bournemouth in his short-term crosshairs and he'll be hopeful of adding to his seven Premier League goals. Support his slowly building for him in fantasy land, with over 500,000 managers now allowing him to ply his trade up front in their sides.

Who's Not

Marko Arnautovic: He may not have left the club in January, but Arnautovic certainly seems to have his goalscoring boots behind at West Ham. Granted, he's had injury niggles and has struggled for regular minutes in the team of late. That in itself is a concern for those that have stuck by the Austrian, and it may be time to dispense with his services once and for all.