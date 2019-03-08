Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Real Madrid travel to Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday evening having been humiliated by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday in a 4-1 home defeat.

Sergio Ramos is rumoured to have delivered a motivational speech to his teammates to inspire a turnaround in form, with second place now the objective for Los Blancos having exited the cup competitions and already being a whopping 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview for Sunday's game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 10 March
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Jose Zorrilla
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports
Referee? Jesus Gil Manzano

Team News

Dani Carvajal joins Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez on the treatment table following their injuries against Ajax. The right back managed to complete 90 minutes in midweek but was subsequently diagnosed with a grade two rupture in his thigh. 

Vinicius and Vazquez, meanwhile, were forced off against the Dutch side, the former suspected to be out of action for two months after tearing ankle ligaments. Ramos is back available for domestic games following his European suspension.

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, are still missing defensive midfielder Luismi and winger Toni Villa.

Predicted Lineups 

Real Valladolid Masip; Olivas, B. Fernandez, J. Fernandez; Antonito, Mohamed, Alcaraz, Nacho; Plano; Unal, Guardiola.
Real Madrid Courtois; Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio.

Head to Head Record

Real Madrid have won four out of the last five La Liga meetings between the sides, with Real Valladolid's last win coming in 2008. That same year also yielded Madrid's largest margin of victory against the opponent, winning 7-0 in a comprehensive home win. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Madrid came out on top in the October tie between the teams, winning 2-0 courtesy of a late goal from substitute Vinicius Junior and a Sergio Ramos penalty. 

Recent Form

Real Madrid have had a disastrous week, losing to rivals Barcelona in both the Copa del Rey semi-final and in La Liga, before Ajax completed a remarkable comeback against them in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. 


The Champions League holders therefore have no trophies to play for, an unheard of situation for Los Blancos at the start of March, and instead have to play for pride until the end of the season. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, are on a poor run of form themselves, with four losses in five dragging them into the relegation battle, fearful that last season's play-off winners could be headed straight back to the Segunda Division. 


Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:


Real Valladolid  Real Madrid
Espanyol 3-1 Valladolid (02/03) Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax (05/03)
Valladolid 0-2 Betis (24/02) Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (02/03)
Barcelona 1-0 Valladolid (16/02) Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (27/02)
Valladolid 0-0 Villarreal (08/02) Levante 1-2 Real Madrid (24/02)
Huesca 4-0 Valladolid (01/01) Real Madrid 1-2 Girona (17/02)

Prediction 

Real Madrid have lost their last four fixtures at the Bernabeu, and so an away trip to a struggling side must feel like a welcome relief for Solari's men after a tumultuous few weeks. Injuries to Vinicius, Carvajal and Vazquez are nevertheless a blow, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio struggling to carry the attacking burden of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era. 

Despite the woeful form, however, it is difficult to imagine this rot continuing indefinitely, so expect an unconvincing Madrid victory on Sunday.


Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Real Madrid

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message