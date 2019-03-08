AS Roma Part Company With Sporting Director Monchi as Premier League Clubs Circle

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

AS Roma have officially parted company with sporting director Monchi, a day after the sacking of manager Eusebio Di Francesco.

Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, joined Roma in 2017 after working in a directorial role at Sevilla for 17 years, having previously represented them as a player throughout his 11-year career.

In an official statement on the club's website, it was revealed: "AS Roma and sporting director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, more commonly known as Monchi, can confirm that the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to their professional relationship.

"The club would like to thank Monchi for his work while at the club."

Speaking upon the announcement, the club's CEO, Guido Fienga, declared: "I want to put on record our thanks to Monchi for his dedication during his time at the club and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours in football."

The statement continued: "The Spaniard, who spent 17 years as a sporting director at Sevilla, a club he also represented as a player, joined the Giallorossi in 2017. The club’s sporting operations have been entrusted to Frederic Massara."

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

And Monchi himself proclaimed: "I would like to thank President Pallotta, the club’s management, staff, players and fans for their support during my time at the club. I wish Roma a lot of success in the future.”

Roma currently sit fifth in the Serie A table following a humiliating 3-0 defeat to local rivals Lazio last weekend, and are now out of the Champions League after Porto's 3-1 second leg victory in extra time on Wednesday night.

