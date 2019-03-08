Spurs to Play Champions League Quarter-Final at New Stadium as First Game Timeline Announced

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Tottenham have confirmed that following two test event matches at their new stadium, their first official competitive game will be against either Brighton or Crystal Palace in the first week of April.

The opening of the stadium has been the subject of several setbacks this season, but after Spurs' Champions League triumph over Dortmund this week, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed his hope that the club could play there for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Now, according to a statement posted on the club's official website, two 'test' fixtures will be held in order to achieve a formal safety certificate; these will be Spurs Under-18s' tie against Southampton on 24 March, and a special legends match on 30 March.

Following the two games and successful application for the safety certificate, the club's first competitive game at the new stadium is dependent on Brighton's FA Cup match, currently scheduled for 17 March.

The statement reveals that after discussions with both the Premier League and UEFA, it has been agreed that the club's first game is a league fixture rather than a Champions League quarter-final tie.

As such, if Brighton win their FA Cup quarter-final match, Pochettino's side will play Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3rd April and Brighton on 23rd/24th April.

However, if the Seagulls were to lose in the cup, then Spurs will play Brighton on 6th/7th April (subject to Champions League scheduling) and Crystal Palace on 23rd/24th April.

Speaking after the announcement of the two test matches, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "We are delighted that we shall be able to welcome our supporters to the stadium and our players of the past and the future to take to the pitch on what will be momentous occasions for our Club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Thank you all once again. Your support has been much appreciated during a challenging but exciting time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message