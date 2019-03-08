The Stat That Proves Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Dominance in European Competition

Goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi guided Chelsea to a resounding 3-0 victory against Dynamo Kyiv at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, as the Blues look to have one foot in the next round of the Europa League already.

Chelsea have lacked consistency in recent years, but their form at Stamford Bridge rarely wavers, especially not in European competition.

Waking up with big 😁 on our faces today!#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Xr5lcSPHVS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 8, 2019

This record is backed up by stats from Opta, who state that Chelsea have scored in each of their last 36 European games at Stamford Bridge, since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in quarter finals of the 2010/11 Champions League.





Since that defeat, the Blues have gone on to score against the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and they have only tasted defeat in three of those 36 matches in both the Champions League and Europa League.

That run also incorporates their title-winning seasons in 2012 and 2013, as the Blues have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

In the Europa League this season, Chelsea emerged victorious against Vidi, BATE Borisov and PAOK in the group stage, before going on to secure positive results against both Malmo and Dynamo Kyiv in the knockout stages.

Maurizio Sarri's side have netted at least three goals in four of those matches, with the only exception coming in the form of a 1-0 victory over Vidi in October.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have flourished in this season's competition, despite struggling to cement places in the starting lineup. Both have managed to rack up three goals and one assist in their seven appearances, forcing their way into Sarri's plans going forward.

However, with the likes of Napoli, Benfica and Inter still in the Europa League, Chelsea will have to work hard to maintain their impressive goalscoring record if they are to lift the trophy in May.