Steven Defour 'Unlikely' to Return This Season After Undergoing Operation on Persistent Calf Issue

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that midfielder Steven Defour is unlikely to return to action this season, after undergoing an operation on a calf issue that has kept him on the sidelines for the majority of the campaign so far.

The 30-year-old missed the first eight games of the season due to the injury, and after a fleeting resurgence at the tail end of 2018, has failed to feature in any of the Clarets last 15 Premier League matches. 

And Dyche, speaking before the Clarets' trip to Liverpool this weekend, has revealed (via Burnley's official Twitter account), that he isn't likely to feature for the remainder of the campaign, as he recovers from an operation to amend the issue. 

It comes as the latest blow in what has been an unfortunate year or so for the Belgian, who had previously been a key player since signing from Anderlecht in 2016. 

Prior to the injury that has derailed his season, he missed the second half of the 2017/18 campaign watching from the sidelines as he recovered from a separate issue.

The loss of Defour adds to what has already been a difficult couple of weeks for the club, in which relegation has re-emerged as a serious fear.

After recording a surprise victory over Tottenham at the end of February, they have since lost back-to-back games against Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and have slipped to 16th place - just five points from danger. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

They travel to Anfield on Saturday to face a Liverpool side aiming to get their title challenge back on track. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message