Arsenal hosts Manchester United in a key Premier League matchup on Sunday, March 10. Kickoff from Emirates Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Manchester United (17–5–7) enters Sunday's game coming off of a strong 3–1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain. Romelu Lukaku found the net first in the second minute of the game before knocking in another in the 30th. Marcus Rashford put the game away in added time. The team enters the weekend in fourth place with 58 points, just three behind third-place Tottenham.

Arsenal (17–6–6) recorded a 1–1 draw against Tottenham last week before losing 3–1 to Rennes in Europa League play on Thursday. Arsenal enters the weekend in fifth place with 57 points, just one behind Arsenal.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

