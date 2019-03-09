Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Saul Strike Earns Rojiblancos Win

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

A second half goal from substitute Saul Niguez was enough to earn Atletico Madrid a scrappy 1-0 victory against Leganes at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon.

In a first half which was bereft of clear chances, Antoine Griezmann came closest to an opener, as the Frenchman fired over the Leganes crossbar from just inside the area. 

Diego Simeone shuffled the pack at half time, bringing off Andres Solano and – surprisingly – Griezmann for Saul Niguez and Thomas Lemar; Changes which took only four minutes to have effect on the game. 

Saul broke the deadlock for the Rojiblancos after Angel Correa was tripped by Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo. Saul's penalty was saved by Andriy Lunin, but the Spaniard made no mistake from the rebound.

Atleti came close to doubling their lead minutes after their opener, as a looping Thomas Partey strike from range walloped against the crossbar.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid


Key Talking Point

It was an untidy display in the first half from Simeone's team, as they made many basic errors in possession and looked unable to mount a dangerous attack on the Leganes goal.

The Argentine's decision to change to a more attacking style at half time paid immediate dividends, as they took the lead straight after the break.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The decision to substitute star man Antoine Griezmann at half time will have raised a few eyebrows at the Wanda Metropolitano, although Simeone likely made the decision with one eye on the Juventus game during midweek.

Starting XI - Oblak (6), Gimenez (6), Savic (5), Solano (6), Arias (5), Rodri (6), Thomas (7), Vitolo (6), Correa (6), Griezmann (6), Kalinic (5)


Substitutes - Lemar (6), Saul (7*), Juanfran (6)

Star Player

Match-winner Saul Niguez played a key part in earning Diego Simeone's side a hugely important three points.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The 24-year-old Spaniard tapped home the rebound after Andriy Lunin saved his tame penalty to win the game for the Rojiblancos despite a poor performance, which Simeone will hope will 

not be replicated during midweek.

As well as his goal, Saul gave his team some much needed creativity and energy, which livened up his side following a passive performance during the first half.

Leganes


Starting XI - Lunin (6), Omeruo (5), Tarin (6), Reyes (6), Vesga (6), Eraso (6), Perez (6), Kravetz (5), Nyom (6), Braithwaite (6), El-Nesyri (5)


Substitutes - El Zhar (5), Carrillo (5), Arnais (5)

Looking Ahead

Diego Simeone's side face Juventus on Tuesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. Atleti will arrive in Turin with a 2-0 lead after a terrific victory at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg.

Leganes face fourteenth placed Girona in their next match in La Liga at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message