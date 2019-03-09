Barcelona Plot New Lionel Messi Contract Extension Ahead of Presidential Elections at Camp Nou

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Barcelona are planning to renew Lionel Messi's contract next season, with the Argentine's current deal at Camp Nou due to expire in 2021.

The 31-year-old has continued to be the Catalans' star man this term, having scored 25 goals in just 24 La Liga appearances and six in five Champions League outings.

Barca look to be planning for the long-term future at Camp Nou following the signing of Frenkie de Jong but, according to Mundo Deportivo, the extension of Messi's contract is also seen as a key piece of business for the Spanish champions.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who also sees his term at Barça end in 2021, said of Messi: "Leo has a contract until 2021 and we will also do another renovation. He is strong and mentally better than ever. He has the ambition to win titles."

Messi last extended his deal at Camp Nou in November 2017, in a deal which saw the forward's release clause increased to €700m. It is said that the club are calm regarding the attacker's immediate future, but see more to come from their star man in the long term.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The club's intend to ensure that Messi is still at the club for at least an additional year until 2022, by which time a new president will be in place at Barça with their star player still on the books.

It is said that talks have already begun over extending Messi's stay at the Camp Nou, but those talks are set to intensify with the club due to contact the player's father, Jorge Messi, in the hope of tying the icon to the club until 2023.


With recent expense attacking additions such as Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho struggling to deliver on a consistent basis for Barça, and with the club's immediate recruitment plans likely to centre on Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, Messi appears as integral as ever.

