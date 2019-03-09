Barcelona welcomes Rayo Vallecano to Camp Nou on Saturday as the team looks to extend their lead atop the La Liga table.

Despite falling 1–0 to Girona on Wednesday, Ernesto Valverde's men are coming off of two dominant Clasico wins against Real Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano enters Saturday's matchup on a five-game losing streak, their latest loss a 2–0 defeat at the ends of Girona.

The two teams last met on Nov. 3, when Barcelona escaped with a 3–2 win.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.