Christian Pulisic showed up when Dortmund needed him most.

With their title hopes on the line, Dortmund was tied 1–1 with Stuttgart nearing the end of regulation. Pulisic came off the bench and immediately helped Dortmund get back on top with an assist to Paco Alcacer in the 84th minute.

ALCÁCER!!!



He scores his 14th goal of the season and puts Dortmund back on top 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ZYtXkiPom — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 9, 2019

Pulisic then ensured Dortmund's victory with a score of his own, easily finding the back of the net in added time to secure his team's 3–1 victory. It was Pulisic's second goal of the season.

PULISIC!!!



He scores his 2nd goal of the season and seals a HUGE 3 points for Dortmund 💪 pic.twitter.com/hfUSNJw0JL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 9, 2019

Dortmund now sits in second place in league standings after Bayern cruised to a 6–0 victory against Wolfsburg and took the lead on goal differential. Both teams have 57 points on the season.

Dortmund next plays Hertha on Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET.