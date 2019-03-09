Diego Maradona is set to accept paternity of three children in Cuba, according to his lawyer.

According to reports, the children were born to two different women on the island and will officially make the former Argentina legendary player a father of eight.

Maradona, 58, has previously denied any other children other than with his ex-wife Claudia Villafane, his daughters Giannina and Dalma. But since the divorce in 2003, he has since recognized two others, Diego Junior and Jana after legal disputes with their respective mothers.

He also has another son, six-year-old Diego Fernando, after his relationship with Veronica Ojeda.

His attorney Matias Morla told Channel 13 in Argentina that Maradona will head to Havana at some point this year for paternity tests and formally recognize the children.

"He is going to take care of what he has to do," said Morla.