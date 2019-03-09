Diego Maradona to Acknowledge Paternity of Three Children in Cuba

Diego Maradona is set to acknowledge paternity of three children in Cuba, according to his lawyer.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
March 09, 2019

Diego Maradona is set to accept paternity of three children in Cuba, according to his lawyer.

According to reports, the children were born to two different women on the island and will officially make the former Argentina legendary player a father of eight. 

Maradona, 58, has previously denied any other children other than with his ex-wife Claudia Villafane, his daughters Giannina and Dalma. But since the divorce in 2003, he has since recognized two others, Diego Junior and Jana after legal disputes with their respective mothers. 

He also has another son, six-year-old Diego Fernando, after his relationship with Veronica Ojeda. 

His attorney Matias Morla told Channel 13 in Argentina that Maradona will head to Havana at some point this year for paternity tests and formally recognize the children. 

"He is going to take care of what he has to do," said Morla

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message