Erik Lamela Names the 'Worst Moment' of His Spurs Career So Far as Title Challenge Slips Away

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela has revealed that being sidelined for 13 months due to a hip injury was the worst moment of his career so far.

Lamela, 27, was out of action for Spurs between October 2016 until November 2017 due to a hip problem that required two surgeries in order to fix, resulting in the Argentine missing 57 games.

As well as the injury, Lamela also referred to the rehab, while watching his Tottenham teammates train, as another difficult moment to overcome, but insisted it's something which has made him stronger.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Speaking to The Mirror, Lamela said: "Yes, it made me mentally stronger, it was very difficult and no-one knows - only my family - how hard I worked every day to come back. But now it’s done, I’ve worked hard and that’s the most important thing.

"I look at the past and think: ‘I did it. I came back.’ I feel proud of myself because it was such a hard injury.

"It was a very difficult injury because I had two surgeries so it was a very long one to be away from the pitch. For a player, it’s the worst feeling. I’m a player who cannot miss one training session. For me, it was way too much.

Interview with Tottenham star Erik Lamela: why success now feels twice as good https://t.co/LolX9SURqG — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 9, 2019

"But now I enjoy every session, every game and I enjoy it twice as much. My family and friends, team mates and staff in the club help you through it. The physios, everyone. I think the most important thing was my attitude because, like I said before, it was very difficult sometimes."

Now back playing again for Mauricio Pochettino's side, Lamela has been a useful player for Spurs this season, netting six goals and providing three assists in all competitions for a side third in the Premier League and into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Despite the continued progress of the club, Lamela has called for Tottenham to maintain their standards between now and the end of the season, claiming every player in the squad will play their part.

He added: "We have a lot of games and you know that sometimes you will start, sometimes not, but the important thing is to do what you need to do for the team. I feel good, now is coming the most important part of the season as we reach the end and I’m working to be ready for this period that’s coming."