Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Clinical Cherries Down Doomed Terriers

Goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser either side of half time were enough to secure a comfortable 2-0 win for Bournemouth over Huddersfield at the John Smith Stadium.

The visitors began strongly and got themselves ahead early on when a fine attacking move from the visitors saw David Brooks slip the ball into the path of Fraser, who fired the ball across the face of goal with the ever-potent Wilson waiting to chest the ball into an empty net.



Jan Siewert's side made a brighter start to the second half as they pushed men forward in search of an equaliser, but the game was killed off with just over 20 minutes remaining after Wilson squared the ball to an unmarked Fraser in the middle of the penalty area who tucked the ball home from close range to wrap up a very comfortable 2-0 win for Bournemouth .

HUDDERSFIELD

Key Talking Point

The loss means the Terriers remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, and if they keep producing performance like they did today then their hopes of survival look to be very, very slim.

They did produce some good build up play at times, but their final ball continued to fail them as they struggled to create any clear chances in the game. They're the Premier League's lowest scorers, with just 15 goals all season, and from their performance on the day it's clear to see why.



With just eight games left to save their season, they'll need to see a drastic change in their fortunes if they are to stay up.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lossl (6); Bacuna (5), Jorgensen (6), Schindler (5), Durm (6); Mooy (6), Stankovic (5), Billing (5), Pritchard (6*); Mounie (4), Kachunga (4).

Substitutes: Lowe (6), Grant (6), Rowe (5).

STAR MAN - There weren't too many good performances from Huddersfield's perspective, but Alex Pritchard was their most threatening player on the day.



If anything was to happen for the home side it looked as though it would come from him. Unfortunately it was a frustrating afternoon for himself and his team, but Pritchard can at least hold his head up high after a reasonable performance.

BOURNEMOUTH

Key Talking Point

Having not won any of their previous five Premier League games heading into the encounter, the win will be a very welcomed one for Eddie Howe's men.

They were the better side throughout the game and created the better of the opportunities, causing the Huddersfield defence problems all afternoon. If anything, they may be feeling frustrated that they didn't score more than the two goals they got.



Regardless it was an important win which will boost the confidence of the Cherries' players, and they can now push on to try and secure a top half finish.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Boruc (6); Smith (6), Mepham (7), Ake (7), Daniels (7); Brooks (8), Lerma (7), Surman (6), Fraser (8); Wilson (9*), King (7).

Substitutes: Clyne (6), Solanke (6).

STAR MAN - There were a number of impressive performances for Bournemouth on the day, however it was Wilson who stole the show. He put his side ahead with a real poacher's finish and returned the favour to Fraser by assisting him for the Cherries' second goal.



He proved to be a threat the entire game and with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on in the stands, he certainly picked the right time to produce a fine performance for his side.

