How to Watch Manchester City vs Watford: Premier League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Man City and Watford battle in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9.

By Michael Shapiro
March 09, 2019

Manchester City will look to remain atop the Premier League on Saturday as it hosts Watford.

Kickoff from Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters Saturday's match with five-straight Premier League victories. The club tallied 1-0 victories on March 2 and Feb. 27 after beating Chelsea 6–0 on Feb. 10. City's last Premier League loss came against Newcastle on Jan. 29. 

Watford enters the weekend in eighth in the Premier League at 12–10–7. The club has won three of its last four matches, most recently defeating Leicester City on March 3. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

