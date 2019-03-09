Mario Mandzukic Set to Be Rewarded With Juventus Contract Extension Until 2021

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Mario Mandzukic has agreed to a new contract with Juventus which will see him remain at the Allianz Stadium until 2021.

The Croatian international is now into his fourth season with the Bianconeri and has contributed eight goals and five assists in his 20 Serie A starts this season, still proving be a major attacking threat playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

He's helped Juventus to the top of the league standings with his side still yet to lose a game, and as a result he looks to have been rewarded by the club. According to Calciomercato, Mandzukic has agreed to extend his current deal with Juventus - which was set to expire in the summer of 2020 - through to the summer of 2021.


There had been speculation that the striker could be on the move in the summer with an unnamed Chinese Super League club said to have offered him double his current wage with Juventus, but Mandukic looks set to quash those rumours by committing his long-term future to the club which bought him in 2015 from Atletico Madrid.

Since his arrival in Turin the 32-year-old has won three successive Serie A titles as well as three successive Coppas Italia, although the one trophy which has eluded him so far is the Champions League.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Having reached the final but lost out to Real Madrid in 2017, Mandzukic will be hoping he and his side can go one further and lift the trophy this season, although they face a tough task in overturning a two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

