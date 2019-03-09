Massimiliano Allegri Expresses Confidence Ahead of Atletico After 4-1 Win in Serie A

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed that the club will take confidence going into their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, after comfortably beating Udinese 4-1 in Serie A.

The Bianconeri warmed up for the second leg of their last 16 tie with Los Rojiblancos with a dominant performance at the Allianz Stadium, with goals from Moise Kean (2), Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi earning a comprehensive victory.

Speaking about the midweek game, Allegri asserted (as quoted by the club's official website): "It will be a different game and it will take more lucidity to progress. 

"We will have to be good in the last 25 meters, because they are tight and do not leave space in the middle, therefore, we will always be chasing the ‘second ball’, but I'm confident. We will be ready."

Despite making several changes to his starting lineup, including resting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, Juventus looked in command from the very first whistle.

The Bianconeri boss added: "We had prepared well for this fixture and 75 points is a nice quota to have with 11 games remaining. Tonight, we were all going for goal, so therefore, those who have the ball has the solution.


"Kean? He did well. He is very good at attacking the door, he must improve his movements to dictate the passages and ball control. But he is young and will grow."

