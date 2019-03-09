Pep Guardiola Insists UEFA Investigation Will Not Tarnish 'Incredible' Manchester City Legacy

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at critics looking to undermine their title challenge this season following UEFA's decision to launch an investigation into a possible breach of Financial Fair Play regulations.

European football's governing body are looking into possible financial doping following allegations made during the Football Leaks revelations, published by German magazine Der Spiegel.

But Guardiola insists he is not paying any attention to his detractors, adding that people jumping on the bandwagon are just looking to undermine their achievements.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"'I trust the club. When you are fighting, people want to underestimate what you achieve. I'm part of the club and back them 100%," Guardiola said, quoted by the Daily Mail


"I'm not too worried about what people say if we win the title just because of what is happening now with UEFA. They do not give us credit for what we have done.

"Believe me: I. Don't. Care. Absolutely zero. What I wish is clarification as quickly as possible. If it is not good then OK, we will accept it. The club made a statement. They clarified that they have absolutely followed the rules. I have known them for a long time. I trust them.

"I'm pretty sure what we have done is incredible. Incredible. When we win it belongs to us and nobody is going to change that."

Manchester City have claimed that the informational published in the Football Leaks revelations were obtained via illegal hacking, while information surrounding financial irregularities are completely false.

They've previously been deemed to be on the wrong side of Financial Fair Play regulations and were fined by UEFA five years ago, but any breach this time around could threaten the club with expulsion from the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message