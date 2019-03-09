Pep Guardiola 'Reaches Verbal Agreement' With Juventus as Rumours of Shock Move Pick Up

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with a shock move to Juventus, with manager Massimiliano Allegri expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Allegri's future remains uncertain, with the Italian wanting to hold off talks of a new contract until the summer, resulting in speculation about his position at the Turin-based club.

Should the 51-year-old, who has won four consecutive Italian league and cup doubles for the Old Lady since his appointment in 2014, leave the club, then City boss Guardiola has been touted as a replacement.

During an interview with Radio CRC, as quoted by Calciomercato, journalist Luigi Guelpa said: "I've learned that Pep Guardiola already has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the next four years. It's the same person who told me that Ronaldo was going to Juventus."

Guardiola leaving City for Juventus would certainly come as a shock, considering the Spaniard's contract with the reigning Premier League champions runs until 2021, and the club are still on course for an unprecedented quadruple of league, Champions League and FA Cup, having already won the Carabao Cup in February.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague was quick to rubbish the claim on Saturday morning though, insisting that the story had absolutely no basis in truth.

City have the chance to go four points clear at the summit of the Premier League with a win over Watford on Saturday, ahead of Liverpool's game against Burnley later this weekend. The club's attention will then turn to the Champions League, when they host Schalke in the second leg of their last 16 tie.