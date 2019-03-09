Twitter Reacts to Chaotic Day of Premier League Football as Magpies Strike Back and Spurs Go Spurs

It was a day full of drama in the Premier League.

A lot of the matches on paper looked to be fairly routine prior to kick off, but the afternoon proved to be anything but routine and Twitter couldn't get enough of it.

The day's play began at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace hosted bitter rivals Brighton in the early kickoff. It was the visitors who ran out 2-1 winners with a wonder strike from Anthony Knockaert securing all three points for the Seagulls, and the Brighton fans took straight to Twitter to rub salt into the Palace wounds.



What a goal by Knockaert, so unreal #CRYBHA #premierleague — Chisom Obiekwe (@ChisomOObiekwe) March 9, 2019

Knockaert sticking his tongue out at the palace fans while he celebrates a screamer 💉💉 #bhafc — Charlie Hawker (@charliehawker1) March 9, 2019

Glenn Murray’s reaction to Anthony Knockaert’s goal though 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/ssZ4iWykcr — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 9, 2019

The trilling encounter at Selhurst Park proved to be merely a taster of what was to come. A struggling Southampton side entertained a high-flying Tottenham at St Mary's Stadium, but it was the south coast side who stole the show as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1 - mainly thanks to a wonderful free kick from James Ward-Prowse.



Southampton won against Spurs pic.twitter.com/dT4uCRiTsy — Ali (@KhattakMj) March 9, 2019

Ward-Prowse.... bending it like Beckham... the technique... damn — Chef 3 Horses (@Bra_Boga) March 9, 2019

Meanwhile Newcastle hosted Everton at St James' Park but found themselves 2-0 down at half time.

They looked to be heading to back-to-back defeats but the players didn't seem to read the script as an Ayoze Perez double and a Salomon Rondon goal secured a dramatic comeback for Rafa Benitez's men, and the fans were quite understandable ecstatic at the result.



Did Newcastle just pulled off a comeback from 2-0 down??!! Unreal stuff!👏👏 #NEWEVE — d_prabace (@d_prabesh) March 9, 2019

Benitez needs a statue ! — Gaz Lloyd (@Gazlloyd1) March 9, 2019

Another team who seemingly didn't follow the script was Cardiff who hosted West Ham. Sat in 18th place, you wouldn't have been wrong to assume that a West Ham side in the top half of the Premier League table should have been able to find a win, but Neil Warnock's men had other ideas.

They secured a comfortable 2-0 win and in doing so boosted their chances of survival.

ANNOUNCE STAYING UP pic.twitter.com/Da6liAu1wY — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) March 9, 2019

Aside from the shock results and remarkable comebacks there were also comfortable wins for Bournemouth and Leicester, leaving both Huddersfield and Fulham's bid for survival seemingly in tatters after two poor performances from the struggling teams.





The fans were quite clearly unhappy after the final whistle, and took to Twitter to express their anger.

Was as bad as I’ve seen since we were in the 4 th division. Should donate their wages to to Huddersfield homeless @htafcdotcom — David Baxter (@DAVMAGPOL) March 9, 2019

Try supporting Huddersfield Town.. pic.twitter.com/6sx8ZJmD2x — Daniel Turner (@JoePineapples75) March 9, 2019

Me when someone asks me if Fulham won today pic.twitter.com/uynQQ5E57h — Lydia Campbell (@Lyds_campbell) March 9, 2019