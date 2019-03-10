Arsenal Set for Transfer Battle With Atletico Madrid Over Nicolas Tagliafico's Signature

Arsenal are set to face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico has been in outstanding form this season for Ajax, with Tuesday night's performance against Real Madrid highlighting the defender's best qualities. The 26-year-old has five goals and five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season, a fine record for a defender.

Arsenal and Atletico are both said to be keen on the Argentine's signature with just an £8m price tag set for his departure.

The Daily Mail report that despite the fact that the Gunners already have Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac on the books for next season, signing Tagliafico would be a bargain signing that Arsenal will not want to let slip away.

Kolasinac has not always been at his best this season for Arsenal and Monreal is already 33 years old. Tagliafico can provide a viable option for Unai Emery to utilise on the left side of the pitch if either one of those players is out of form.

Tagliafico was previously quoted speaking about Atletico's interest in him saying: "If Simeone is interested in me and really wants me it means I'm doing well but the important thing now though is to think about Ajax."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Tagliafico has yet to comment on the speculation of a move to Arsenal, and the flattery shown towards the Atletico claim will have the Gunners scrambling to get his attention. Despite the comments regarding Simeone's praise of the 26-year-old, Arsenal still believe they can do enough to secure the Argentine's signature in the summer.





Before they can make turn their attentions to summer signings, Arsenal need to reach their objective of a top-four finish, and the match against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday night will be critical.