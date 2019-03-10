Charlie Nicholas Claims Petr Cech Is Retiring Because Arsenal Is Too Much 'Hard Work'

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Petr Cech is set to retire at the end of the season and Charlie Nicholas claims it's because his time at Arsenal has been too much for the veteran goalkeeper.

Cech joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 and has played over 130 times for the Gunners, but with Bernd Leno getting the nod as the starting keeper this season, Cech announced that he has decided to retire at the end of the season at the age of 36.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

According to Nicholas, Arsenal have been just as bad this season under Arsene Wenger and he believes the poor times have taken their toll on Cech. 

As quoted by The Sun, Nicholas claimed: “Yes [Arsenal are as poor as last season], I say it all the time, yes.


“Defensively a mess, no leadership, no guidance, even with Cech coming back. I can actually see why he’s decided to say ‘do you know what, I’ve had enough’.

“He’s come to Arsenal and it’s been nothing but hard work for him.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

“This was a world-class goalkeeper," Nicholas added.

“He’s come to Arsenal, tried to give them a little bit of knowledge, assistance as best as he can. It’s as if they just don’t listen. They play truly as individuals.”

Cech has been restricted to playing in mostly cup games this season, and after the 3-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League he may not make many more appearances for the Gunners. 

Arsenal play Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in a big match which could potentially decide who makes it into the top four of the Premier League, and barring any unexpected last-minute injuries, Cech will be watching from the sidelines.

