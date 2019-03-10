Eddie Howe Hails Callum Wilson's Influence in His Return to Action During Win Over Terriers

Eddie Howe has heaped praise on Callum Wilson after a goal and an assist on his return to action helped Bournemouth to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith Stadium.

It was the home side who made the better start of the two teams and they went in front thanks to a real poacher's effort from Wilson as he chested the ball home from close range. Huddersfield made a bright start to the second half as they went in search of an equaliser, but they were soon outdone again.



Wilson squared the ball to an unmarked Ryan Fraser in the middle of the penalty area who neatly tucked the ball past Jonas Lossl to secure a comfortable 2-0 win for the Cherries .

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Howe heaped praise on Wilson upon his return to action, highlighting how impressed he was with the striker's professionalism. He said: "Callum was excellent today, as was Josh King - they caused lots of problems today.

"It is testament to Callum's professionalism that he is able to play 90 minutes, he has worked hard on his comeback. It was great to see him score and the team were boosted by his return."





It was a timely return for Wilson with the Cherries having lost back-to-back games heading into the clash with Huddersfield . He helped his side get the win and, with Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, certainly helped his chances of another call up to the England national team in the coming weeks.



