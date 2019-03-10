Jack Grealish Attacked by Spectator During Aston Villa's Derby Clash With Birmingham City

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

A spectator stormed the pitch during Birmingham City's clash with Aston Villa at St Andrew's on Sunday, throwing punches at Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

With just ten minutes on the clock during the match, a fan jumped the barricade and ran onto the pitch, attacking Grealish before being dragged from the pitch by security.

News of the incident came from BBC Sport, who discussed the incident during their live commentary of the game. 

They wrote: "A supporter runs on from the stand behind and attacks Grealish from behind with a swinging arm. Idiot. Absolutely shocking scenes there as that man is led away very swiftly to be dealt with by the authorities. Absolutely no need for that."


Speaking on BBC West Midlands, former Birmingham City midfielder Darren Carter condemned the fans' actions, adding: "It is a rivalry and you get passionate but you should never come on to the pitch. That is diabolical behaviour."


The two sides are separated by just two miles in Birmingham, and the Second City Derby is always a fiercely contested affair. Both teams currently find themselves trailing the top six in the Championship, with Sunday's match set to be a crucial one for either side's play-off aspirations.

Grealish has been a vital part of Villa's side this season. He has made 23 appearances for the Villains this season, racking up three goals and four assists, including a stunning strike against Derby County in his last game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message