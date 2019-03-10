Juventus Set Their Sights on Deals for Serie A Duo Nicolo Zaniolo & Federico Chiesa This Summer

March 10, 2019

Juventus are said to be keen on pursuing deals for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa this summer.

Zaniolo has been a shining light in what has been an otherwise frustrating campaign for Roma and the 19-year-old has managed to bag five goals and two assists in his debut season. Meanwhile, Chiesa has been in consistent form all season for Fiorentina and has registered an impressive 11 goals and eight assists.

According to Italian outlet CalciomercatoJuventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is 'crazy' about the idea of signing the duo and I Bianconeri are already preparing deals to snap them up this summer.

Zaniolo is said to have been on Paratici's radar for the past few seasons and is being viewed as the man to add some flair and creativity to the Juventus midfield. 

The youngster joined Roma from Inter last summer and I Giallorossi are preparing to negotiate a fresh contract to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

Juventus may also face difficulties in pursuing a deal for Chiesa, given the fact that they currently have a frosty relationship with Fiorentina, following the signing of Federico Bernardeschi in 2017.

Because of this, La Viola are currently remaining muted over any possible deal for Chiesa - especially as he is one of their prized assets.

In other news, the future of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri remains uncertain after he recently confirmed that he will hold off talks over a potential contract extension until the summer. Pep Guardiola was surprisingly being touted as his replacement, but the Manchester City manager has categorically denied those rumours.

