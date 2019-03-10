Liverpool Target Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes as Potential Replacement for Adam Lallana

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Liverpool are looking to sign Sporting CP star man Bruno Fernandes as a potential replacement for Adam Lallana this summer.

Fernandes has been coveted by some of Europe's biggest clubs and Liverpool are the latest to join the race after Sporting vice president Francisco Salgado Zenha admitted they might let him go for less than his £86m release clause.

The midfielder has had a wonderful season so far, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists for the Portuguese club in all competitions as they sit fourth in the league.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Manchester United have already made contact with Sporting's captain in regards to a potential move this summer, but Liverpool are reportedly the front-runners in the race to bring him to the Premier League.

Sporting's vice president said on Portuguese TV channel TVI24 (via The Mirror): "To my knowledge there are no proposals. Are there any interested? Certainly.

"For 100 million he goes. Any value below, the decision has to be taken together.

"The way to manage football is not exclusively about money. If there is a good proposal, if it makes sense, it might be accepted, but we have no decision made on that."

ChelseaMilan and Atletico Madrid are amongst the other clubs interested in Fernandes' signature at the end of the season, but Liverpool and Manchester United seemingly lead the race.

A move to Milan would see him return to Serie A after spells at Udinese and Sampdoria, however Fernandes' goal tally has drastically increased since joining Sporting so he may not want to return to a league which seemingly doesn't suit his style of play.

Despite Lallana's fine performance during Liverpool's victory over Burnley on Sunday, the English midfielder's inconsistent form and injury record may see him be replaced come the end of the season.

