Luigi Riccio 'Hopeful' AC Milan Will Have Gennaro Gattuso Back for Inter Clash Following Dismissal

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso left assistant Luigi Riccio to speak to the press after the Rossoneri's win over Chievo on Saturday evening following his dismissal by the referee.

Gattuso had been sent to the stands midway through the first half for angrily confronting Chievo forward Riccardo Meggiorini, and now faces the possibility of being suspended for his side's crunch clash with fierce rivals Inter.

Riccio told DAZN (via Football-Italia): "We hope he’ll be there for the derby, absolutely. Unfortunately, it was just a moment of the game, but they cleared the air after the final whistle and it ends there."

It is not certain whether the 41-year-old will be banned as in Italy not all managers are given touchline bans following a dismissal, it depends on what the referee says in his report and the disciplinary history of the manager in question.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Riccio was happy that Milan got the win but highlighted that the Rossoneri found it difficult at times to break down a spirited Chievo side: "As for the game, we knew it was going to be difficult, as let’s not forget Lazio and Inter were held to draws here.

"We were in control and then made a bit of a mess on the Chievo goal, but Krzysztof Piatek got the winner and sorted things out."

Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia had good game and scored a fantastic free-kick in what was his first start since October and this wasn't missed by the Milan coaching staff: "Biglia had already come on as a substitute in previous games, so we knew he’d bring balance, organisation and leadership to the midfield."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking to Milan TV after the game, Riccio said that the Rossoneri will be ready for the match against their rivals: "For us, every game is a final. We know how strong Inter are, I'm sure that we'll be ready for this great game.

"What the guys are showing on the pitch goes beyond their technical ability. Attitude is making a difference, like when we see the two wingers making sacrifices to get back and help out in defence."