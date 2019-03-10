Pep Guardiola Categorically Denies Rumours Linking Him With Move to Juventus

Pep Guardiola has categorically denied any rumours linking him with with a potential move to Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

Reports recently emerged claiming that Guardiola has already reached a 'verbal agreement' with Juventus and is set to replace Allegri at the end of the season. This comes after Allegri delayed talks regarding an extension to his current deal with I Bianconeri, raising doubts over his long-term future in Turin.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Guardiola has now responded to those reports after Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford on Saturday and stated that he will fulfil his current deal with the Citizens.

“I know today social media has an influence but I don’t understand why when Twitter says something, everybody in the big news pages says Pep is going to Juventus,” he said, as per The Independent.





"I don’t understand. I don’t understand why they don’t try to call the club, call myself or my agent or call Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri. I’m sorry for Massimiliano.

“I have two more years here and I’m not going to move. Impossible, except if they sack me and after I go home.

"If @ManCity want me, I'll stay."



Pep Guardiola has rubbished reports linking him with a move to Serie A club @juventusfcen following Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford in the Premier League: https://t.co/BL0o2lelfZ pic.twitter.com/tzmjJhuSBc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2019

“But if Manchester City wants me, I will stay two more years by far and hopefully another one. I’m not going to go to Juventus in the next two seasons.”

Guardiola signed a contract extension with City at the end of their title winning 2017/18 season which will keep him at the club until 2021.

None at all https://t.co/Ms2X6nXMjP — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 9, 2019

City are still currently on course for an unprecedented quadruple this season as they have already secured the Carabao Cup, are top of the Premier League and are at the sharp end of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.