Philippe Coutinho Eyeing £100m Man Utd Escape Route From Barcelona Struggles

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has held talks with multiple Manchester United players amid a sensational come-and-get-me plea to return to the Premier League.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Catalonia in January 2018 in a £142m deal, but has struggled to make a consistent impact at the Camp Nou, having scored just four goals in 25 La Liga appearances this term.

📍 ¡Final en el Camp Nou!

⚽ FC Barcelona 3 - 1 Rayo Vallecano

👟 Piqué, Messi (p.) y Suárez / Raúl de Tomás

💪 ¡Una nueva victoria!

🔵🔴 #BarçaRayo pic.twitter.com/1HndPQ9HUG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 9, 2019

According to the Mirror, Coutinho has admitted to friends that he has found it difficult to adapt to life at Camp Nou, and has even spoken with a number of Manchester United players regarding a potential £100m move.

It is suggested that the 26-year-old has conceded that he misses life in the Premier League, where he had previously risen to stardom with Liverpool, but acknowledges that the Reds are unlikely to be keen on bringing their former hero back to Anfield.

Negotiations between Liverpool and Barcelona were protracted and led to damaged relations between Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp's side, though a potential switch to their great rivals Manchester United would further tarnish his legacy at Anfield.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, the Red Devils may face competition for Coutinho's signature should he become available, namely from PSG.

The Ligue 1 side apparently view the Brazilian as an ideal alternative to Frenkie de Jong, having recently missed out on the signing of the Ajax starlet to Barcelona. His arrival could in turn free up Coutinho to make a move to either Manchester or Paris.

✅ Matthijs de Ligt es una prioridad para el Barça, que hará todo lo posible por contratarlo

✅ Quiere ir al Camp Nou y seguir con De Jong

✅ Buena sintonía con el Ajax, el coste podría ser inferior al de Frenkie y cobraría como este

✅ Raiola hará lo que le diga el jugador https://t.co/jYoappCLOF — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) March 8, 2019

PSG were apparently interested in Coutinho prior to his eventual move from Liverpool to Barcelona, and the current situation could present an ideal opportunity for the French champions to finally get their man, as well as getting one over the Catalans after missing out on de Jong.

Coutinho's Barca career appears to be unravelling at increasing rates this season, with teammate Gerard Pique having recently called out the Brazilian in training over a lack of focus. The Spaniard apparently said: "Come on Phil, you're not plugged in," during an exercise.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The former Liverpool hero has featured in 60 games in 14 months since joining the La Liga champions, scoring just 18 times in what has been a generally disappointing spell to date.