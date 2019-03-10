Santiago Solari Reveals 'Talks' With Underperforming Real Stars & Comments on His Los Blancos Future

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Santago Solari has insisted that most of his players have been up to the task since his arrival at the Bernabeu, but also revealed those who he perceives to have under performed have been spoken to.

Real Madrid are currently on a barren run of form having lost twice to fierce rivals Barcelona in the space of three days, before being dumped out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion after losing 4-1 at home to Ajax having taken a 2-1 aggregate lead into the game.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The club are now out of the Champions League for the first time in three years, out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Barça in the semi-finals and are now seemingly out of the La Liga title race having fallen 15 points behind the league leaders.

The loss to Ajax brought an overhaul of criticism on the players but speaking with Marca, Solari defended his team by insisting most of the players have been up to the task since he took over as manager in October 2018 – and said those who have underperformed have been spoken to.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He said: "Most of the players have been up to the task. Those who haven't have already heard it from me."


The poor run of form has also brought a weight of criticism on Solari and his tactics but when asked about his future at Real Madrid, he was reluctant to answer.


He added: "That's not an evaluation I have to make. I'm the coach and, like everyone, have to give my best. It's not the best time, but the goal is the next match. I have to accept evaluations are made, but I have to keep going and keep giving my best as I have since I got here."

Madrid will be looking to salvage some pride when they face relegation-threatened Real Valladolid on Sunday night in what looks to be merely a consolation game for Los Blancos.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message