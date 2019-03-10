Santiago Solari Reveals 'Talks' With Underperforming Real Stars & Comments on His Los Blancos Future

Santago Solari has insisted that most of his players have been up to the task since his arrival at the Bernabeu, but also revealed those who he perceives to have under performed have been spoken to.

Real Madrid are currently on a barren run of form having lost twice to fierce rivals Barcelona in the space of three days, before being dumped out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion after losing 4-1 at home to Ajax having taken a 2-1 aggregate lead into the game.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The club are now out of the Champions League for the first time in three years, out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Barça in the semi-finals and are now seemingly out of the La Liga title race having fallen 15 points behind the league leaders.

The loss to Ajax brought an overhaul of criticism on the players but speaking with Marca , Solari defended his team by insisting most of the players have been up to the task since he took over as manager in October 2018 – and said those who have underperformed have been spoken to.



JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He said: "Most of the players have been up to the task. Those who haven't have already heard it from me."





The poor run of form has also brought a weight of criticism on Solari and his tactics but when asked about his future at Real Madrid , he was reluctant to answer.





He added: "That's not an evaluation I have to make. I'm the coach and, like everyone, have to give my best. It's not the best time, but the goal is the next match. I have to accept evaluations are made, but I have to keep going and keep giving my best as I have since I got here."

Madrid will be looking to salvage some pride when they face relegation-threatened Real Valladolid on Sunday night in what looks to be merely a consolation game for Los Blancos.