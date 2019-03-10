Tottenham Set to Enter Race for £70m Rated Fiorentina Winger Federico Chiesa

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Tottenham are set to finally open their pocketbook and join the race to sign £70m rated Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa has been on fire this season for Fiorentina scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions. His fine form has attracted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs including Juventus, Milan, and a host of Premier League sides. The 21-year-old Italian can play wide or through the middle of the park and has the skill and pace to make him a prime candidate for Europe's biggest clubs.   

Tottenham became the first club in Premier League history to go two straight transfer windows without bringing in any new players. According to The Sun, despite Spurs' lack of recent squad investment, Mauricio Pochettino has made the 21-year-old winger the top target on his summer transfer list. 

Fiorentina have reportedly placed a £70m price tag on Chiesa, but this fee has apparently not deterred Pochettino from the midfielder. The Argentinian manager was recently quoted saying he wants an 'extra magic man' and the board may be forced to dig deep into their pockets if they want to keep Pochettino at the club. 


Although the initial investment would be a huge price for the north London club, if Chiesa continues to develop at his current rate his sell-on value could potentially go through the roof. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The competition for Chiesa is fierce and the Italian reportedly has his sights set on joining Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, however the chances of this are slim due to the transfer ban imposed on the club in recent weeks. Tottenham will also have to fight off the likes of Italy's biggest clubs if they are to secure Chiesa's signature in the summer. 

Fiorentina are set to take on Lazio in the Serie A on Sunday night as they look to jump up to ninth place in the table. Spurs are set to face Liverpool on the last day of March as they attempt to reverse their recent dip in form and stay in the Premier League's top three. 

