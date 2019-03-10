Twitter Reacts to PL Action as Man Utd Fall to First Loss Under Solskjaer & Liverpool Close Gap

It was a crucial day of action at the top of the Premier League and it is safe to say that there were plenty of talking points to dissect.

Three of the sides gunning for a spot in the top four were all in action, whilst Liverpool were hoping to close the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The day started with Liverpool's clash against relegation-battling Burnley and, although the conditions did their best to sabotage Jurgen Klopp's side for the second week in a row, the Reds ran out 4-2 winners thanks to braces from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, the unexpected star of the show was Adam Lallana, whose inclusion in the starting XI was initially met with some confusion amongst Liverpool supporters. However, the cruyff-turning midfield maestro proved plenty of doubters wrong with a splendid performance.

Quick apology to Klopp & Lallana for questioning the starting eleven. I think I was allowed my doubts but maybe I took it too far. Hopefully this will rejuvenate his career or at least his season. I won’t ever question the starting eleven, ever. — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 10, 2019

So, could everybody who was whinging about Lallana before the game admit the manager knows more than you and get off Twitter for the rest of the season? Ta. — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) March 10, 2019

Following on from that, Chelsea were provided with an opportunity to return to the top four, facing off against a Wolves side who had already produced a number of surprise results against some of the big sides so far this season.

The Blues were only able to secure a point, but they did so in dramatic circumstances when Eden Hazard scored a long-range strike in added time.

Brilliant goal from @hazardeden10 salvages a point for @ChelseaFC but will that be enough to help them secure a top 4 place? Rather doubt it. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2019

The Premier League matchday ended with the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners came into the fixture full of apprehension, having suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat against Rennes in the Europa League last time out. United however were on a high, having overcoming their first leg Champions league deficit against PSG to come out on top.

However the league has rules of its own, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten run finally came to a resounding end. A long range strike from Granit Xhaka in the first half saw the Gunners seize an early lead, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang successfully converted from the spot after a questionable foul on Alexandre Lacazette.

Aaron Ramsey won eight tackles against Man Utd; more than any other player on the pitch and at least twice as many as any other Arsenal player.



Super Ramsey to the rescue again. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tkAq6LvIU0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

The Premier League will have a partial matchday next weekend, with the FA Cup quarter finals taking place. Liverpool return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Germany for their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Arsenal will face Rennes in the second leg of the Europa League encounter on Thursday, while Chelsea will have to brave a trip to Dynamo Kyiv.