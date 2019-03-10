Twitter Reacts to PL Action as Man Utd Fall to First Loss Under Solskjaer & Liverpool Close Gap

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

It was a crucial day of action at the top of the Premier League and it is safe to say that there were plenty of talking points to dissect.

Three of the sides gunning for a spot in the top four were all in action, whilst Liverpool were hoping to close the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The day started with Liverpool's clash against relegation-battling Burnley and, although the conditions did their best to sabotage Jurgen Klopp's side for the second week in a row, the Reds ran out 4-2 winners thanks to braces from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, the unexpected star of the show was Adam Lallana, whose inclusion in the starting XI was initially met with some confusion amongst Liverpool supporters. However, the cruyff-turning midfield maestro proved plenty of doubters wrong with a splendid performance.

Following on from that, Chelsea were provided with an opportunity to return to the top four, facing off against a Wolves side who had already produced a number of surprise results against some of the big sides so far this season. 

The Blues were only able to secure a point, but they did so in dramatic circumstances when Eden Hazard scored a long-range strike in added time.

The Premier League matchday ended with the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners came into the fixture full of apprehension, having suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat against Rennes in the Europa League last time out. United however were on a high, having overcoming their first leg Champions league deficit against PSG to come out on top.

However the league has rules of its own, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten run finally came to a resounding end. A long range strike from Granit Xhaka in the first half saw the Gunners seize an early lead, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang successfully converted from the spot after a questionable foul on Alexandre Lacazette. 

The Premier League will have a partial matchday next weekend, with the FA Cup quarter finals taking place. Liverpool return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Germany for their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Arsenal will face Rennes in the second leg of the Europa League encounter on Thursday, while Chelsea will have to brave a trip to Dynamo Kyiv.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message